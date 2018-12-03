Petta song Marana Mass: Anirudh’s tribute to Rajinikanth will make you hit the dance floor

“Marana Mass”, the first single from upcoming film Petta, was released on Monday bringing Christmas early for fans of Superstar Rajinikanth. The ‘mass’ folk number composed by young musician Anirudh Ravichander is an absolute blast. It is sung by S P Balasubrahmanyam and Ravichander, with lyrics penned by Vivek.

The song celebrates the ever-growing charisma of the Superstar, who has retained the number one position in the film industry for over four decades. The song opens with Rajinikanth’s signature smirk coupled with a punchline. The rough translation of the dialogue reads, “You will see this Kaali’s game from now on.” While this punchline may not be that significant, it still holds an important information pertaining to our hero.

Rajinikanth’s character is named Kaali! We can recollect immediately at least two characters named Kaali from Rajini’s career. Rajinikanth played Kaali in director IV Sasi’s Kaali (1980) and Mullum Malarum (1979).

There is also a line in Marana Mass which serves as a throwback to an evergreen punchline of Rajinikanth in Mullum Malarum, “Ketta Paiyan Sir Intha Kaali” (Kaali is a bad boy).

In “Marana Mass”, Anirudh Ravichander has produced a crackling folk number that pays ode to Rajinikanth’s larger-than-life image.

After the massive success of 2.0, superstar Rajinikanth is gearing up for yet another big release, Petta. The film is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and boasts of an all-star cast including Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Simran, Trisha and Bobby Simha among others.

Petta will see a lot of firsts as this is Subbaraj’s maiden collaboration with Rajinikanth. Simran, Trisha and Vijay Sethupathy will be sharing screen space with Thalaivar for the first time as well. This movie also marks Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s entry into Kollywood. Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for his first Rajinikanth starrer. Malavika Mohanan, Megha Akash and Bobby Simha also star in important roles.

Petta has already generated a lot of interest among fans after two looks of Rajinikanth were unveiled. One poster shows Rajinikanth and Simran walk hand-in-hand looking like any happy, urban couple and another poster shows Rajini sporting a handlebar moustache and wearing traditional attire. The superstar looks as stylish as always and fans are excited to see what the movie has in store for them.

The big-budget action film has been shot in different locations all over India, including Lucknow and Varanasi. The film was shot at breakneck speed and the shooting was wrapped up 15 days before schedule.

Pongal is going to be an exciting time for fans down south as the holiday will see two of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema lock horns at the box office as Ajith starrer Viswasam is also set to release on the same day as Petta. Thalaivar and Thala fans are eagerly waiting to see how their idols fare against each other on the big screen.