Petta second look: Rajinikanth looks young and dashing

Rajinikanth’s Petta is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Sun Pictures on Thursday unveiled the second look of Rajinikanth starrer Petta. The Tamil superstar, in a traditional attire, looks young and dashing in the film’s second poster. He also sports a striking handlebar moustache.

Sharing the photo, Sun Pictures wrote, “#PettaSecondLook @rajinikanth @karthiksubbaraj @anirudhofficial @DOP_Tirru @sureshsrajan @PeterHeinOffl @vivekharshan @VijaySethuOffl @Nawazuddin_S @SimranbaggaOffc @trishtrashers”

Read news in Tamil

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Petta also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Simran, Trisha, Bobby Simha, Sanath Reddy, Munishkanth, Megha Akash and Deepak Ramesh among others. Composer Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music for the upcoming film.

The shooting of Petta is currently underway in Lucknow.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd