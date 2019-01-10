Rajinikanth starrer Petta leaked online by Tamilrockers

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta has found its way to piracy site Tamilrockers. Yes, even Thalaivar couldn’t escape the wrath of piracy.

The Karthik Subbaraj directorial, which is a glorious throwback to the Rajini of the 80s and 90s, is available for download on Tamilrockers.

This, despite a court order to block piracy sites. While producers and artistes continue to lose money, sites like Tamilrockers are thriving and how.

Petta is the first time that Rajinikanth is collaborating with acclaimed director Karthik Subbaraj, who is a self-confessed fan of the Superstar.

“I was working at a software company but it is because of Rajinikanth sir I became passionate about films. Rajinikanth sir sends a lot of positive vibes even when he is miles away. After Pizza, I got a call from Rajinikanth’s house. I thought some of my friends were pulling a prank on me until I heard his voice from the other end,” Subbaraj had said at the audio launch of Petta.

Petta, meanwhile, has opened to good reviews. The Indian Express critic Subhakeerthana noted in her review, “What is important is that the filmmaker has written a screenplay that does justice to the Superstar’s stature (which wasn’t the case with Kabali and Kaala), while catering to his loyal fan base. Wait for that shot where Kaali says, “veezhvenendru ninaithayo?” (words of Subramania Bharati). In swift action and enjoyable not-so-lengthy comedy scenes, the Superstar shines bright, transporting you to the time when he entertained filmgoers of previous generations with clean humour films.”