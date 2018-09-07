Rajinikanth’s next titled Petta, check out first look

Rajinikanth’s next is Petta. Rajinikanth’s next is Petta.

The makers of Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming project unveiled the film’s title and first look on Friday. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial has been titled Petta. The first look features a stylish Rajni entering a church with a candle stand as weapon of choice. Following the legendary smile, we see the Superstar in action with the weapon.

Petta has been making waves ever since it was announced. Director Karthik Subbaraj has assembled a dream cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Bobby Simhaa, Sananth Reddy and Megha Akash. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Interestingly, Sethupathi, Siddiqui, Simran, Trisha, Subbaraj and Ravichander have not worked with Rajinikanth before.

