Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays Singaar Singh in Rajinikanth’s Petta.

Starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, the promotions of Petta have started with full gusto. The makers are releasing the character posters from the film and they have just released the poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character. Nawazuddin plays Singaar Singh in Petta.

Director Karthik Subbaraj tweeted the poster and wrote, “Here it is… The killer performer @Nawazuddin_S sir as #SingaarSingh in #Petta .. #PettaCharacterPoster”

The makers had earlier released the character poster of Vijay Sethupathi who plays Jithu in Petta. Rajinikanth and Simran were earlier seen in a poster looking like a happy couple. This is Karthik’s maiden collaboration with Superstar Rajinikanth.

The film also stars Simran, Trisha, Malavika Mohanan, Megha Akash and Bobby Simha among others.

The first song from the film “Marana Mass” has already been released and the second single will release on December 7. The audio launch of the film will happen on December 9. The music of the film is given by Anirudh Ravichander.

It is being said that Petta will release during Pongal 2019. The film will clash with Ajith’s Viswasam.