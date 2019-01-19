Petta box office collection Day 9: Rajinikanth starrer is a giant at the box office

Rajinikanth’s Petta is rocking the box office. While the movie is doing great worldwide, it is doing especially well in its home state, Tamil Nadu.

According to distributor Tirupur Subramaniam, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial will earn Rs 100 crore in 11 days — in just Tamil Nadu.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Petta has a strong cast with names like Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sasikumar, Simran, Bobby Simha, Sanath, Trisha, Megha Akash and Malavika Mohanan.

Petta is the first film of superstar Rajinikanth in 2019. He was last seen in Shankar directorial 2.0 opposite Akshay Kumar. In 2.0, he reprised his roles of scientist Vaseegaran and the android robot Chitti from Enthiran, which was released in 2010.

Petta released concurrently with Ajith’s Viswasam. While the traditional wisdom is that no movie can survive for long alongside a Rajinikanth film, Viswasam has also been doing reasonably well at the box office, and has even beaten Petta in some markets.

Indianexpress.com’s 3-star review for Petta read, “Petta promises loads of action and fun-filled moments that any ardent fan of the Superstar could ask for. The storyline revolves around the life of a hostel warden, who has an unforgettable past, and how he takes revenge on those involved in killing his family.”

It continued, “Rajinikanth is, undoubtedly, back to form with his inimitable style, swag and mannerisms. Only he can pull off a hostel warden that way.”