Petta box office collection Day 8: Rajinikanth starrer maintains its pace

Starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, Petta has been creating wonders at the box office. This was director Karthik Subbaraj’s first collaboration with the Superstar and after the success of this film, it looks like they will collaborate for more films in the future.

Since Petta released alongside Ajith’s Viswasam, many felt that the two films might affect each other’s business but so far, both have been doing extremely well at the box office.

Sharing a video of distributor Tirupur Subramaniam talking about the box office performance of Petta, producers Sun Pictures wrote on Twitter, “Here is the AUTHENTIC #Petta BO report : Veteran distributor Tirupur Subramaniam states that from this Sunday, #Petta will become the FIRST Tamil film to cross 100 crores in 11 days in Tamil Nadu ALONE. #PettaFastest100CrsInTN”

Alongside Rajinikanth, Petta also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sasikumar, Simran, Bobby Simha, Sanath, Trisha, Megha Akash and Malavika Mohanan.

Petta got much appreciation for showcasing the Superstar the way people have seen him for decades. The action scenes were loved by all Rajinikanth fans.

Indianexpress.com’s review for Petta read, “Petta isn’t a Kabali or a Kaala, but, Rajinikanth does mouth certain dialogues, which reflect his current situation in politics. He sends coded messages to not just the opponents but also the electorate — in the form of dialogues and usual song lyrics, which has been there in the filmo-political set-up for ages.”