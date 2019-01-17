Petta box office collection Day 7: Rajinikanth starrer is still minting money

Rajinikanth starrer Petta released in theaters on January 10. The film witnessed a clash at the box office as Ajith starrer Viswasam also released on the same day.

Petta is continuing to do well at the box office as the Pongal holidays gave the audience time to watch the film over and over again. The film is doing extremely well in the overseas market as well.

As per a tweet by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the Rajinikanth starrer earned Rs 2.94 crore at the UK box office. “At the #UK Box office, #Petta has grossed £322,605 [₹ 2.94 Crs] till Monday, Jan 14th.. Currently at No.11 in #UK,” he tweeted.

Bala also shared the box office numbers for Petta in USA. As per his tweet, Petta has crossed the gross figure of Endhiran and has become the third highest-grossing movie for Rajinikanth and the third highest grossing Tamil movie in USA.

His tweet read, “#Petta has crossed #Endhrian’s gross in #USA. Now, it is the 3rd highest grossing movie for #Superstar as well as 3rd All-time Highest grossing Tamil movie..”

Indianexpress.com gave 3 stars to Petta. The review for the Karthik Subbaraj directorial read, “The director has taken us back to the ‘90s Rajinikanth that we sorely missed for a long time. Most of the scenes, gestures, dialogues and songs remind us of his blockbuster films including Aboorva Ragangal, Baashha, Annamalai, Chandramukhi and so on.”

The review further read, “Petta promises loads of action and fun-filled moments that any ardent fan of the Superstar could ask for. The storyline revolves around the life of a hostel warden, who has an unforgettable past, and how he takes revenge on those involved in killing his family. Rajinikanth is, undoubtedly, back to form with his inimitable style, swag and mannerisms. Only he can pull off a hostel warden that way.”