Petta box office collection Day 6: The makers of Rajinikanth’s film are laughing all the way to the bank

Petta is earning loads of money all around the world. It released on January 10. The movie’s performance in Tamil Nadu, where it is being edged out slightly by Viswasam, is also pretty good. Petta has steamrolled the Ajith starrer everywhere else.

Petta is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, with whom the superstar is collaborating for the first time. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who debuts in the Tamil film industry with Petta, plays the role of the primary antagonist in the film.

The movie’s supporting cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, M. Sasikumar, Bobby Simha and J Mahendran. Sun Pictures has produced the Rajinikanth starrer.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it a mixed review. Bestowing 2 stars upon it, she said, “The film is long, at 172 minutes. It zig zags between Ooty and Varanasi and picturesque Bihar coal-mines: that last setting and a scene towards the end is a hat-tip to Gangs Of Wasseypur (Anurag Kashyap gets a mention in the credits).”

She added, “The plot is stretched and convoluted, starting from a college hostel over-run by goons (all of whom get sorted by Thalaiva) and meandering over to a mansion in which chief baddie Singaar Singh (Siddiqui) lives, with his sons and henchmen (all of whom get, that’s right, sorted by Thalaiva).”