Petta box office collection Day 5: Rajinikanth film is rocking the box office

Rajinikanth’s Petta is rocking both the Indian and overseas box office. Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Petta has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office. Produced by Sun Pictures, Petta also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, M. Sasikumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha and J Mahendran.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#Petta (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi Versions) has crossed ₹ 100 Cr Gross at the World-wide Box Office.. #Petta100crs.”

Petta has competition in Ajith starrer Viswasam but as of now, the Rajinikanth film is taking it to the cleaners. The Rajini film is beating its rival in both domestic and overseas markets.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it a mixed review. In her 2 star review, she said, “The film is long, at 172 minutes. It zig zags between Ooty and Varanasi and picturesque Bihar coal-mines: that last setting and a scene towards the end is a hat-tip to Gangs Of Wasseypur (Anurag Kashyap gets a mention in the credits).”

She added, “The plot is stretched and convoluted, starting from a college hostel over-run by goons (all of whom get sorted by Thalaiva) and meandering over to a mansion in which chief baddie Singaar Singh (Siddiqui) lives, with his sons and henchmen (all of whom get, that’s right, sorted by Thalaiva).

Rajinikanth was last seen in the Shankar directorial 2.0, alongside Akshay Kumar. It was a spiritual success of Enthiran, a 2010 film which was also directed by Shankar and had Rajinikanth in the lead.