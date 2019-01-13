Petta box office collection Day 3: Rajinikanth starrer faces competion from Ajith’s Viswasam

Toggle Menu
Petta box office collection Day 3: The Rajinikanth starrer is going strong at the box office all across the globe. However, on the home turf, it is facing competition from Thala Ajith's latest release Viswasam.

Rajinikanth starrer Petta is winning hearts across the world. Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, the action-packed film had a massive opening at the box office.

Despite immense fan following of superstar Rajinikanth, the film is facing tough competition from Ajith’s latest release Viswasam at the Tamil Nadu box office.

However, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the movie has had a bigger opening than Thala Ajith’s Viswasam at the overseas box office. Bala tweeted, “#Pongal2019 Tamil Releases – Day 1 Box Office Update: #Viswasam has taken a bigger opening than #Petta at the TN Box Office..#Petta has taken bigger opening than #Viswasam at the Overseas Box office..”

The film was released on January 10, and people were swooning over the film across India.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under his production studio Sun Pictures, the film is also written by Karthik Subbaraj.

The film marks the debut of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tamil cinema and also stars Sasikumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Simran, and Bobby Simha among others in significant roles.

Indianexpress.com’s review of Petta read, “Petta promises loads of action and fun-filled moments that any ardent fan of the Superstar could ask for. The storyline revolves around the life of a hostel warden, who has an unforgettable past, and how he takes revenge on those involved in killing his family. Rajinikanth is, undoubtedly, back to form with his inimitable style, swag and mannerisms. Only he can pull off a hostel warden that way.”

