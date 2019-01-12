Petta box office collection Day 2: Rajinikanth starrer to set the cash registers ringing

Rajinikanth starrer Petta has opened well at the box office. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the movie has had a bigger opening than Thala Ajith’s Viswasam at the overseas box office. However, the film has not exactly warmed up to the native audience as well as Viswasam has.

Bala recently tweeted, “#Pongal2019 Tamil Releases – Day 1 Box Office Update: #Viswasam has taken a bigger opening than #Petta at the TN Box Office..#Petta has taken bigger opening than #Viswasam at the Overseas Box office..”

While it is yet to spin the true-blue Rajini magic, the movie has impressed the fans of Thalaivar sufficiently.

“Petta works like a dose of nostalgia. After many years, you see Y Gee Mahendra (once a regular in Rajinikanth films) again teaming up with the actor (though they have no scenes together), besides Chinni Jayanth and director J Mahendran. I wish there were combination scenes for each of them with the Superstar,” Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana noted in her review of the movie.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Simran, Bobby Simha among others.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has been written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj.