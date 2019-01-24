Petta box office collection Day 14: Rajinikanth starrer still ruling

Rajinikanth starrer Petta released on January 10 alongside Ajith’s Viswasam and since then, the film has been unstoppable at the box office. Petta was Rajinikanth’s first release in 2019. His film 2.0 is still running in many theaters and thus fans have the opportunity to treat themselves with more Rajinikanth films.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on Twitter, “#Superstar @rajinikanth ‘s current two movies #Petta and #2Point0 , that are running now in #Chennai City have a distinction in the All-time #Chennai City Box Office Top 5 Charts.. #2Point0 – All-time No.1 #Petta – All-time No.5 (1st Non-solo release to break-into this list)”

Sharing the box office figures of the film, he wrote, “#Petta has grossed nearly ₹ 12.50 Crs in #Chennai City in 13 days.. Excellent run..” He also shared the film’s collection in Malaysia and wrote, “#Petta collects a huge 7,272,416 MYR [$1.76M | ₹ 12.52 Cr] for 11 days in #Malaysia Was the leader for the 1st week and Total..”

For the Singapore box office, Bala shared, “At the #Singapore Box Office, #Petta has collected a huge SGD 1.22 Million [ US$902K / ₹ 6.38 Crs] for 11 days..”

Petta is Rajinikanth’s first collaboration with director Karthik Subbaraj. Alongside Rajinikanth, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sasikumar, Simran, Bobby Simha, Sanath, Trisha, Megha Akash and Malavika Mohanan.