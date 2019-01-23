Petta box office collection Day 13: Rajinikanth film continues its dream run

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta is not showing signs of stopping anytime soon. Not only in India, this Karthik Subbaraj directorial is also earning crores overseas too.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the film’s figures in US, UK, New Zealand and Australia. He wrote, “#Petta – 11 Days Overseas BO: #USA – $2,406,530 [₹ 17.18 Crs] #UK – £379,040 [₹ 3.50 Crs] #Australia – A$532,597 [₹ 2.75 Crs] #NewZealand – NZ$57,724 [₹ 27.75 Lakhs].”

In Chennai itself, Petta has earned over Rs 12 crore. In another tweet, Bala said, “#Petta enters the ₹ 12 Crs Gross Club in #Chennai City.. Will enter All-time No.5 very soon..A great run for a non-solo release…”

Petta also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, M. Sasikumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha, J. Mahendran and Guru Somasundaram. Petta marks Nawazuddin’s debut in Tamil cinema.

Petta released alongside Ajith’s Viswasam and the latter film has also done exceptionally well at the ticket window.

Petta opened to mixed reviews. Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana wrote in her review, “Petta promises loads of action and fun-filled moments that any ardent fan of the Superstar could ask for. The storyline revolves around the life of a hostel warden, who has an unforgettable past, and how he takes revenge on those involved in killing his family.”

She added, “Rajinikanth is, undoubtedly, back to form with his inimitable style, swag and mannerisms. Only he can pull off a hostel warden that way.”