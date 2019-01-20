Petta box office collection Day 10: Rajinikanth film continues to steamroll competition

Rajinikanth’s Petta is the biggest Indian film worldwide right now. It is earning loads of money in almost all the markets. While it is facing tough competition from Ajith starrer Viswasam, it is beating that film narrowly almost everywhere in the world. Petta is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted the film’s figures in the United Kingdom on his Twitter account. He wrote. “At the end of extended 1st week, #Petta has grossed £333,769 [₹ 3.06 Crs] at the #UK Box Office..”

Petta also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sasikumar, Simran, Bobby Simha, Sanath, Trisha, Megha Akash and Malavika Mohanan. Nawazuddin made his debut in the Tamil film industry with Petta.

Viswasam, which released on the same day, has also been doing well, but is playing second fiddle to Rajinikanth starrer in most markets.

Petta is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, who is known for films like Pizza and Mercury.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it a mixed review. Bestowing 2 stars upon it, she said, “The film is long, at 172 minutes. It zig zags between Ooty and Varanasi and picturesque Bihar coal-mines: that last setting and a scene towards the end is a hat-tip to Gangs Of Wasseypur (Anurag Kashyap gets a mention in the credits).”

She added, “The plot is stretched and convoluted, starting from a college hostel over-run by goons (all of whom get sorted by Thalaiva) and meandering over to a mansion in which chief baddie Singaar Singh (Siddiqui) lives, with his sons and henchmen (all of whom get, that’s right, sorted by Thalaiva).”