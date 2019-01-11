Petta box office collection Day 1: Rajinikanth’s magic works at the ticket counters

Rajinikanth starrer Petta released on January 10 and much like other films of the Superstar, it is expected that the film will do wonders at the box office. With Petta, director Karthik Subbaraj is working with Rajinikanth for the first time.

The film witnessed a clash with Ajith starrer Viswasam and so the screens in many south states were divided between the two films. This could hamper the box office collection of the film.

Film analyst-producer-distributor G Dhananjayan had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Pongal is one of the biggest festivals in the state that brings the family audience to theaters, yielding a good box-office collection, especially in rural areas. In fact, it is an 11-day holiday period (till January 20, Sunday) for most of us.”

Notorious piracy website Tamilrockers leaked the film online on the day of its release which caused quite an uproar on social media.

Indianexpress.com gave Petta three stars in its review which read, “Petta promises loads of action and fun-filled moments that any ardent fan of the Superstar could ask for. The storyline revolves around the life of a hostel warden, who has an unforgettable past, and how he takes revenge on those involved in killing his family. Rajinikanth is, undoubtedly, back to form with his inimitable style, swag and mannerisms. Only he can pull off a hostel warden that way.”

Alongside Rajinikanth, Petta also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sasikumar, Simran, Bobby Simha, Sanath, Trisha, Megha Akash, Malavika Mohanan.

The film promised to be a throwback to the vintage Rajinikanth and it seems to have delivered on the same.