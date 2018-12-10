‘Petta will be a Pongal treat for all Rajinikanth fans’

The audio launch of Petta was completely a fans’ fair. Leo Muthu Indoor Stadium at Sri Sai Ram Engineering College was overflowing with thousands of Superstar fans from all over Tamil Nadu. Rajinikanth began his speech urging everyone to help people who had lost their livelihoods owing to cyclone Gaja. Then, he thanked the audience for making 2.0 a huge success. “The entire credit goes to Shankar, producer Subaskaran and the technicians who worked in the film. It was Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures (producer of Petta) who encouraged us to do a sequel to Enthiran. Maran sir came to my house and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore from the profit. It is a rare gesture,” he added.

Further, Rajinikanth revealed what we can expect from Petta. “The story is set against a hill station, and we shot extensively in and around Uttar Pradesh, Dehradun, Mussourie and Darjeeling. The screenplay demanded that we shoot for 40 days. Naturally, it is not possible to do this in Tamil Nadu, because of ‘anbu tholla’ (unconditional love of fans).”

He was all praise for the cast and crew of Petta. He said Petta director Karthik Subbaraj has portrayed him in different ways that his fans would love to see him on the big screen. “I saw veteran filmmaker AC Tirulokchander in him, and his storytelling was interesting, and that took me back to the 90s. We have come up with a good entertainer for this Pongal. The film has lots of action-packed fight sequences.”

Speaking about Anirudh Ravichander, Rajinikanth said, “Ani belongs to my family, and I felt extremely happy when Karthik told me he would do the music. He is very talented. In fact, after working with him in 3, Dhanush told me Anirudh will be the next AR Rahman!”

Rajinikanth recalled how he never expected Vijay Sethupathi would come on board for Petta. “I asked Karthik Subbaraj who would play the villain, and he told me he had plans to approach Vijay Sethupathi. I was apprehensive if he would accept his offer, but he did. I have heard good things about Sethupathi. But only after interacting with him, I realised he is an extraordinary actor, who is passionate about cinema. He improvises every scene and wants to do something fresh every time. He is not only a wonderful actor but an excellent human being. After many years, I had a satisfaction that I worked with a great actor.”

Speaking about director-actor Sasikumar, Rajinikanth said, “I know only a handful of people in the whole film fraternity who are selfless and extremely giving. Sasikumar is one of them. He is childlike and a gem of a person.”

Vijay Sethupathi told Petta would be full of surprises. “It will be a full-on commercial film — a pucca Rajini sir film, that everybody will like. He puts an incredible amount of hard work for every scene and that type of commitment isn’t easy to witness. Acting with him is a huge learning curve.” The Pizza actor also raved about Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is making his entry into Tamil cinema with Petta. “He’s the most sensible actor I have come across. You won’t even know he has outperformed you. He is a pool of talent.”

On his part, Karthik Subbaraj said, “Rajini sir has always been a part of my life from childhood. And I entered into filmmaking because I was influenced by his films. Working with Superstar was like a dream. Back then, I have wondered if I would ever get a chance to meet Thalaivar. Because he is the only actor who appreciates others’ work in cinema from the bottom of his heart. The entire cast and crew of Petta are Thalaivar veriyans. Ovoru shot-um rasichu rasichu eduthurkom.”

Anirudh Ravichander, who is collaborating with Rajinikanth for the first time, said, “Both Karthik and I are ardent fans of Superstar. When Rajini sir heard the ‘Marana Mass’ track, he couldn’t stop but say, “Excellent, excellent, excellent.” That made me feel very high. Petta will surely be a Pongal treat for all Superstar fans.”

Trisha said she was fortunate to know Rajinikanth “as an amazing human being, co-star, and an intelligent and a funny person.” “If we have even 10 per cent of his attitude and humanity, we will all be better people,” she added.

Simran shared how 15 years ago she missed a chance to act with Rajinikanth in Chandramukhi. “I lost hope and thought it would never happen again. But on my birthday, I got a call from Karthik Subbaraj and thought someone was playing a prank on me. Rajini sir is a wonderful person at heart,” she said.