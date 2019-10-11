Petromax full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Just hours after the release of the latest Tamil film Petromax, infamous piracy website Tamilrockers has made the film available for download. Directed by Rohin Venkatesan of Adhe Kangal fame, the film stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead.

Although Tamilrockers initially only leaked Tamil movies, the site has since expanded to Bollywood, Hollywood and even web series and episodes of famous television shows.

Tamilrockers has not stopped being a troublemaker despite a high court order against them. The website keeps changing its domain extension every single time. It can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Petromax is touted to be a horror-comedy and is a remake of Telugu film Anando Brahma. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, TSK and Sathyan in pivotal roles.