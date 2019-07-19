Petromax first look poster: Tamannaah’s world is upside down

The first look poster of Tamannaah Bhatia upcoming film Petromax is out. The poster has the lead actor sitting in a chair while the world around her is upside down. The film is being directed by Rohin Venkatesan of Adhe Kangal fame.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal unveiled the poster on her Twitter page and wrote, “Excited to share the First look of @EaglesEyeProd presents #Petromax starring @tamannaahspeaks. Best wishes team. @rohinv_v @iYogiBabu @kaaliactor @tsk_actor @premkumaractor @GhibranOfficial @DaniRaymondJ @leojohnpaultw @meevinn @onlynikil @DoneChannel1 @thinkmusicindia.”

After the success of horror films like Devi and Devi 2, Tamannaah Bhatia is foraying into the genre once again with Petromax. Touted to be a horror-comedy, the film is a remake of the Telugu film Anando Brahma. Just like the name of the film, the poster is quite quirky as well.

The film stars Yogi Babu, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, TSK and Sathyan in pivotal roles. Ghibran is composing the music. Dani Raymond and Leo John Paul will handle cinematography and editing for this flick, respectively.

In an interview with Times of India, director Rohin said, “We have shot the film in Chennai and Karaikudi. This is a family drama and the story doesn’t go out of the house. Tamannaah plays a lovable daughter, and she also brings the horror and drama elements to the film, while the other four characters played by Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, TSK and Sathyan work on the comedy.”