Peranbu will speak for itself: Mammootty

Malayalam actor Mammootty paid a surprise visit to the press screening of Peranbu in Chennai. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ram of Kattradhu Tamizh-fame, this Tamil-Malayalam bilingual, which will hit the screens on February 1, marks Mammootty’s comeback to Tamil cinema after a decade.

The Tamil audience saw him last in Edhirum Pudhirum (1999), directed by Dharani.

Addressing journalists, Mammootty said, “I am acting in a Tamil film after 10 years. Peranbu will speak for itself, and I don’t have to. We were involved with the production work for many days, and we did this film with so much love and affection. From here on, the film is yours. You have to celebrate it, and you are responsible for it.”

Peranbu traces the relationship between a father and his daughter, who lives with spastic cerebral palsy.

Speaking about the film, Mammootty added, “We all live a blessed life, and we don’t know how blessed are we until we realise how the world of the differently-abled functions. Peranbu has a unique story, and acting in it wasn’t difficult. I just did whatever I could if I were a father, who had a spastic child.”

Peranbu was premiered at the 47th International Film Festival Rotterdam in January last year, besides Shanghai fest and others.

The film has Sadhana, Anjali, Samuthirakani and Anjali Ameer in important roles.