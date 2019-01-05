Peranbu trailer: Mammootty’s intense emotional drama keeps the audience hooked

The trailer of Mammootty’s much-awaited film Peranbu was released on Saturday. After doing the rounds of various international film circuits since last year, the film is finally getting ready to release for the general public in February.

The trailer promises an intense emotional drama revolving around a father and his differently abled daughter.

Watch | Peranbu Trailer

Peranbu also stars National Award-winning child artiste Sadhana, who plays Mammootty’s differently-abled daughter. Anjali and Livingston among others play important roles. It also has Anjali Ameer, a popular transgender model as one of the female leads.