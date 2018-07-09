Peranbu teaser: Mammootty’s Tamil film promises to be a memorable film

Mammootty starrer Peranbu is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ram. Mammootty starrer Peranbu is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ram.

The teaser of Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s Tamil film Peranbu was released on Sunday. Helmed by Ram, the film also stars Sadhana and Anjali Ameer.

Peranbu, which roughly translates to unconditional love, made its debut at International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) in January and later it was screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival. The filmmakers have also included the reaction of the international audience to Peranbu in the promo video.

The teaser establishes the melancholy tone of the story, which revolves around a father and his differently abled daughter.

While Mammootty plays Amudhavan, National Award-winning child artiste Sadhana will be seen as Paapu, the kid with special needs.

Peranbu is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ram. He previously helmed and acted in Thanga Meengal, which bagged three National Awards in 2013. The film also revolved around a father-daughter relationship. His previous film Taramani, starring Andrea Jeremiah and Vasanth Ravi in the lead roles, released last year to critical acclaim.

Perabu also stars Anjali, who caught her first break with her performance in Ram’s Kattradhu Thamizh.

The film will, reportedly, also release in Malayalam. While in Tamil, the film is called Peranbu, the filmmakers are yet to decide the title for the Malayalam version.

Peranbu has been in production since 2016. The film also has Anjali Ameer, a popular transgender model as one of the female leads. Mammootty, who saw her pictures in the magazine, recommended her name to Ram and she was called in for the audition. And, obviously, she nailed it.

Peranbu is bankrolled by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who has also scored music for the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd