Peranbu teaser: Mammootty broods over the brutal nature of humans

Peranbu teaser: Mammootty enacts a drooped mouth, paralyzed fingers and legs, while trying to walk a short distance looking at himself in the mirror. Peranbu teaser: Mammootty enacts a drooped mouth, paralyzed fingers and legs, while trying to walk a short distance looking at himself in the mirror.

The teaser of Peranbu starring Mammootty has landed. The teaser begins with Mammootty’s Amudhavan looking out the window with his brooding eyes and slowly turning around to mimic a disability. He enacts a drooped mouth, paralyzed fingers and legs, while trying to walk a short distance looking at himself in the mirror. Mammootty’s character is not mocking anyone but he is making an effort to understand the ordeal his differently-abled daughter goes through every day in her life. Towards the end, he learns more about human nature.

“All these years I was worried that why Paapa is not like other children. But, when I tried walking like her, I realised comparing one person with another is brutal,” Amudhavan says in a voice-over as he slips back into his pensive mood.

See Peranbu teaser here:

Peranbu is National Award-winning filmmaker Ram’s art-house film and it is the director’s first collaboration with Malayalam superstar Mammootty. It is very refreshing to see Mammootty channeling his ability to deliver a nuanced performance after repeatedly featuring in mindless and crowd-pleasing entertainers.

The audio of Peranbu was released at an event on Sunday in Chennai. The music launch function was attended by some of the finest filmmakers of Tamil cinema including Mysskin and Bharathiraja. “It is a good team. Everyone has worked really hard for this film. Many people who saw the film will tell about it to others, and those who are going to watch it will talk about with many more people. And this film will become the most-talked-about film,” said Mammootty speaking at the event.

Also read | It took me 20 years to make a film with Mammootty: Ram at Peranbu audio launch

Peranbu also stars National Award-winning child artiste Sadhana, who plays Amudhavan ‘s differently-abled daughter. Anjali and Livingston among others play important roles. It also has Anjali Ameer, a popular transgender model as one of the female leads.

Peranbu has been in production since 2016 and it had its debut screening at International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) in January and later it was screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival. Now, it is getting ready for the theatrical release.

Peranbu is bankrolled by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who has also scored music for the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd