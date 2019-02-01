Peranbu, Sarvam Thaala Mayam and Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

This week, cinephiles have a bunch of options at the box office down south. Three of the most-awaited Tamil films have hit the screens today and each one is different from the other.

First up, we have Peranbu, which has already garnered a very positive response from critics and celebrities who had the opportunity to watch the movie in a special screening. The film starring Mammootty in the lead role explores the complex relationship between a father and his differently abled daughter. It is directed by National-Award winning director Ram and stars Anjali, Sadhana, Anjali Ameer and Samuthirakani among others.

MOVIE REVIEWS: Sarvam Thaala Mayam | Peranbu

Director Rajiv Menon’s Sarvam Thaala Mayam has finally hit the screens. It stars music director-turned-actor GV Prakash Kumar in the lead role. Besides writing, producing and directing, Rajiv has also scored two songs for the musical drama along with Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

And then we have Simbu’s Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, an out-and-out commercial potboiler. It is the official remake of hit Telugu film Attarintiki Daredi (2013). Simbu has stepped into the shoes of Pawan Kalyan, while Megha Akash and Catherine Tresa play the female leads. Directed by Sundar C, Lyca Productions has bankrolled Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven.