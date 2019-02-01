Peranbu, Sarvam Thaala Mayam and Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

This week, cinephiles have a bunch of options at the box office down south. Three of the most-awaited Tamil films have hit the screens today and each one is different from the other.
First up, we have Peranbu, which has already garnered a very positive response from critics and celebrities who had the opportunity to watch the movie in a special screening. The film starring Mammootty in the lead role explores the complex relationship between a father and his differently abled daughter. It is directed by National-Award winning director Ram and stars Anjali, Sadhana, Anjali Ameer and Samuthirakani among others.
Director Rajiv Menon’s Sarvam Thaala Mayam has finally hit the screens. It stars music director-turned-actor GV Prakash Kumar in the lead role. Besides writing, producing and directing, Rajiv has also scored two songs for the musical drama along with Oscar-winner AR Rahman.
And then we have Simbu’s Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, an out-and-out commercial potboiler. It is the official remake of hit Telugu film Attarintiki Daredi (2013). Simbu has stepped into the shoes of Pawan Kalyan, while Megha Akash and Catherine Tresa play the female leads. Directed by Sundar C, Lyca Productions has bankrolled Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven.
Mohan Raja on Peranbu
Mohan Raja shared on Twitter, "@Director_Ram 's intention, @mammukka sir's dedication, @thisisysr n other technicians brilliance has to be respected.. Promising film like #peranbu has to be seen in theaters, sooner, to promote good cinema.. Kindly ignore if my opinion is irrelevant"
Kalaiyarasan on Peranbu
Kalaiyarasan shared on Twitter, "#Peranbu No words to express the emotions going through.such a wonderful masterpiece by @Director_Ram sir n team. So realistically captured emotions by #thenieswar sir. @plthenappan huge respect for supporting this art sir. A must watch film.. pls do watch n celebrate this art."
Sarvam Thaala Mayam: Our verdict
Acclaimed cinematographer-director-ad filmmaker Rajiv Menon returns to direction after 18 years with Sarvam Thaala Mayam — a story that revolves around the life of a young Dalit guy, who wants to make a mark in Carnatic music. As someone familiar with the Chennai music scene, Rajiv explores the things that bother him as a connoisseur of arts and mirrors the never-ending debate of the art form taken over by socially-dominant Brahmin patrons and practitioners.
Peranbu: Our verdict
Mammootty as a confused parent, Amudhavan, is his most natural self. It is amazing how a Superstar of his stature quickly sheds the glitz when given a challenging script. Sadhana tugs at your heartstrings as Paapa as she delivers her role with great aplomb. Her innocent face haunts you long after the film is over.
