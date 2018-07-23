Peranbu new teaser: Mammootty as a loving father will make you smile

The title of Mammootty’s film roughly translates to unconditional love. The title of Mammootty’s film roughly translates to unconditional love.

The second teaser of Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s Tamil film Peranbu was unveiled on Sunday. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the unconditional love of the father for his differently-abled daughter and the little things that he does to make her feel happy.

In the teaser, a beachside fortune-teller predicts a joyful and very successful future for Paapa, the 14-year-old suffering from spastic cerebral palsy. Paapa is told that she will be married to a good man and can have up to five children. The fortune-teller also predicts that she will never run out of money and will scale great heights in the field of medicine. The words of the fortune-teller as impossible as they sound, they succeed in making Paapa (played by Sadhana of Thanga Meenkal fame) smile.

Peranbu, which roughly translates to unconditional love, made its debut at International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) in January and later it was screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

Watch Mammootty starrer Peranbu’s new teaser here:

The film was also screened to a select few members of the Tamil film industry. The celebrity audience gave glowing reviews for the film, describing it as a very important film in Indian cinema.

Peranbu is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ram. He previously helmed and acted in Thanga Meengal, which bagged three National Awards in 2013. The film also revolved around a father-daughter relationship. His previous film Taramani, starring Andrea Jeremiah and Vasanth Ravi in the lead roles, released last year to critical acclaim.

Bankrolled by P. L. Thenappan, Peranbu also stars Anjali, Samuthirakani and Livingston among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd