‘People’s masks fall off for money’: Vijay Sethupathi explains why he still chases money, calls it ‘basic like food’

Vijay Sethupathi speaks candidly about money, work, and survival, saying wealth brings security, work brings joy, and chasing money is not wrong if your intentions are clear.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 06:55 PM IST
Vijay SethupathiVijay Sethupathi talks about his relationship with money. (Instagram/Vijay Sethupathi)
Make us preferred source on Google

Vijay Sethupathi has never pretended to be uncomfortable with the idea of money. The actor has spoken openly about financial insecurity being his biggest motivator. At one point, he candidly admitted that his driving force to work were owning a second-hand apartment, buying an old car, and living without the constant pressure of paying rent at the end of every month. Now, more than 15 years into a career that has redefined success in Indian cinema, the actor reflected on how his relationship with money has evolved, why he still chases it, and why doing so should never be judged.

Vijay Sethupathi says he still chases money

In a conversation with Gulte Pro, when Vijay Sethupathi was asked how his equation with money has changed over the years, the actor was characteristically honest. “Money is ultimate. Everybody needs money. I have seen how people’s masks fall off for money. It gives security, and it brings happiness. My relationship with money hasn’t changed, I still chase it. I work hard and I do good work because only then will people pay me well. Otherwise, they won’t,” he said.

For Sethupathi, the pursuit of money is rooted in experience and survival, shaped by years of knowing what financial uncertainty feels like.

When asked whether work or money brings him greater happiness, the actor replied, “Work gives more happiness. But we are comparing happiness with money, which is not right. Money is basic, like food. We need it for everything.”

ALSO READ: Why Arijit Singh’s retirement makes total sense: Exploitative Bollywood, and a fanbase bigger than Taylor Swift

Vijay Sethupathi finds happiness in his work

What continues to excite Vijay Sethupathi the most is not the paycheck, but the process of working itself. “When you are concentrating on your work, and suddenly you surprise yourself with a thought or an idea, that feeling is something else. You discuss it with your director or co-actor, and sometimes entire scenes come from those moments. That gives immense happiness.”

He pointed out that this joy wasn’t exclusive to acting.

Story continues below this ad

“I felt the same happiness when I worked as an accountant and even when I worked at a telephone booth. Wherever you go, if you find happiness in your work, you are making yourself happy. I have always done that.”

What financial success has made possible for Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi also highlighted the tangible impact money allows him to create beyond personal comfort. “The happiness you get from work and the happiness money gives are different. With money, you can take care of your family. You can help people.”

For the past five to six years, the actor has been running a free employment service, spending around Rs 1.5 lakh every month. He also runs a free clothing store, where people can pick up clothes without paying.

“By earning money, I can do all this. I can buy what I want, support people, and even produce films,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

He also addressed the financial risks he has taken as a producer. “I have lost a lot of money in production. For some films, I returned my salary just so the film could release. It’s not only for me, it’s for everyone associated with the film.”

“Chasing money is not wrong at all. How you chase it and what your intention is—that defines who you are,” the actor added.

Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in Gandhi Talks along with Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav. The film is directed by Kishore P. Bekal and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 30.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
'Salman Khan was fuming': Producer revisits night Vivek Oberoi accused star of 41 threat calls
Salman Khan ended Vivek Oberoi's career after the younger star accused his of threats
Aishwarya Rai did first three advertisements for Rs 5,000; had a violent love story with Salman Khan
Aishwarya Rai
Arijit Singh’s retirement a 'brutal slap' to Bollywood's clone culture
Arijit Singh retirement has turned Shaan's criticism into a prophecy.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor
As Tharoor meets Rahul and Kharge for 2 hours, what happened behind closed doors?
The notice issued to KCR, signed by P Venkatagiri, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jubilee Hills Division, claimed that during the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the former CM is acquainted with facts and circumstances relevant to the case.
KCR ‘ready to appear before SIT’ in phone tapping case — but only at his farmhouse 60 km from Hyderabad
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Salman Khan ended Vivek Oberoi's career after the younger star accused his of threats
'Salman Khan was fuming': Producer revisits night Vivek Oberoi accused star of 41 threat calls
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
insulin
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
Must Read
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Realme P4 Power launched in India with 10,001mAh battery, starts at Rs 25,999
Realme P4 Power will go first go on sale on February 5.
Redmi Note 15 Pro series debuts in India with 200MP camera, price starts at Rs 26,999
The Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro both have 200MP cameras and IP69 rating.
'After switching from Metformin to insulin, what was the most immediate positive change you noticed?'
insulin
Advertisement
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement