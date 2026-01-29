‘People’s masks fall off for money’: Vijay Sethupathi explains why he still chases money, calls it ‘basic like food’

Vijay Sethupathi has never pretended to be uncomfortable with the idea of money. The actor has spoken openly about financial insecurity being his biggest motivator. At one point, he candidly admitted that his driving force to work were owning a second-hand apartment, buying an old car, and living without the constant pressure of paying rent at the end of every month. Now, more than 15 years into a career that has redefined success in Indian cinema, the actor reflected on how his relationship with money has evolved, why he still chases it, and why doing so should never be judged.

In a conversation with Gulte Pro, when Vijay Sethupathi was asked how his equation with money has changed over the years, the actor was characteristically honest. “Money is ultimate. Everybody needs money. I have seen how people’s masks fall off for money. It gives security, and it brings happiness. My relationship with money hasn’t changed, I still chase it. I work hard and I do good work because only then will people pay me well. Otherwise, they won’t,” he said.

For Sethupathi, the pursuit of money is rooted in experience and survival, shaped by years of knowing what financial uncertainty feels like.

When asked whether work or money brings him greater happiness, the actor replied, “Work gives more happiness. But we are comparing happiness with money, which is not right. Money is basic, like food. We need it for everything.”

Vijay Sethupathi finds happiness in his work

What continues to excite Vijay Sethupathi the most is not the paycheck, but the process of working itself. “When you are concentrating on your work, and suddenly you surprise yourself with a thought or an idea, that feeling is something else. You discuss it with your director or co-actor, and sometimes entire scenes come from those moments. That gives immense happiness.”

He pointed out that this joy wasn’t exclusive to acting.

“I felt the same happiness when I worked as an accountant and even when I worked at a telephone booth. Wherever you go, if you find happiness in your work, you are making yourself happy. I have always done that.”

What financial success has made possible for Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi also highlighted the tangible impact money allows him to create beyond personal comfort. “The happiness you get from work and the happiness money gives are different. With money, you can take care of your family. You can help people.”

For the past five to six years, the actor has been running a free employment service, spending around Rs 1.5 lakh every month. He also runs a free clothing store, where people can pick up clothes without paying.

“By earning money, I can do all this. I can buy what I want, support people, and even produce films,” he said.

He also addressed the financial risks he has taken as a producer. “I have lost a lot of money in production. For some films, I returned my salary just so the film could release. It’s not only for me, it’s for everyone associated with the film.”

“Chasing money is not wrong at all. How you chase it and what your intention is—that defines who you are,” the actor added.

Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in Gandhi Talks along with Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav. The film is directed by Kishore P. Bekal and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 30.