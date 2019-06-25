People find me intimidating and I am okay with it: Taapsee Pannu

Game Over, directed by Ashwin Saravanan of Maya fame, has become a talking point since the release for its brilliant screenplay. The film marks Taapsee Pannu’s return to Tamil cinema after four years. The actor chooses films intuitively and only when she is convinced.

Excerpts from a conversation:

Mulk, Manmarziyan, Badla and now, Game Over. There is a pattern in the variety of films you attract.

I can only choose from what is being offered. (Laughs) But I like picking strong characters. I pray that all strong female characters should come to me. That does not necessarily mean women-centric. I should drive the story forward and if you walk out of the theater, you should keep thinking about me. Again, I don’t have to be the ‘hero’ of the film, but if you take my character out of the story, it shouldn’t be the same. I would want to do such films. I settle for nothing but the best.

Most of your films are set in a dark universe. Why?

I don’t think the real world is dark. (Smiles) It’s our way of looking at it. Manmarziyan is the most colourful film of Anurag Kashyap’s to date. But these films take a toll on my emotional well-being. I bounce back. I take proper breaks after every film. I travel. Yes, I do change as a person with each film.

How did Game Over happen?

Ashwin Saravanan and I connected first on the phone after the release of Pink. We discuss ideas on and off. One day, he asked me to read a script. He told me he had written it. Immediately, I remember telling him, “Hope it’s not a horror film.” He told me it’s a thriller. The minute I finished reading the script, I decided I wanted to do Game Over. Because I haven’t read such an interesting script in the recent past. I get really good scripts in the north. But what Ashwin gave me was never-before-heard sorts and outstanding. I liked the way it was written and I knew the film could work in any language. I didn’t watch Maya because I am not a fan of horror films but trusted Ashwin. He is a brilliant filmmaker. It is important that I share a good rapport with a director and that really helped in the output.

I am sure it was not easy to play a wheelchair-bound character.

Yes. That is one of the reasons I wanted to do Game Over. Swapna is a trauma victim. She is already in a low state of mind. It is challenging when a role comes with limitations. We shot for 35 days and I spent a minimum of 12 hours on the wheelchair. I am a director’s actor and I surrender myself completely to the medium. Of course, given the nature of the role, I had to go through both physical and emotional pain. I haven’t even had an airline fracture in my life, so you can imagine. Every time I needed to use the restroom or lie on my bed to relax, I used to be in the cast. But Game Over was worth all the pain. I was also excited because this is my first bilingual project.

Were you nervous?

Not until I was promoting Game Over. (Laughs) When I saw the banners that had my name, I was a bit jittery. In Hindi, they don’t put the names of the protagonists on the posters including the promotional materials. It is a big thing, indeed.

You never dreamt of becoming an actor, but you are often associated with content-driven roles.

I am glad and I am grateful to my directors for the opportunities. Each time I begin working on a film, I start on a fresh note, similar to a newcomer. I am not bothered about looking good on screen or how people perceive me. I am comfortable in my own skin. For example, I don’t like to wear makeup unless I feel like. I just want to be a part of good cinema. Anything that keeps me hooked for two hours is a commercial film. I like doing and watching those films.

You are a no-nonsense person. But that tends to ruffle feathers in the industry.

I am never good at socialising and I do regret it sometimes. (Laughs) Putting up a fake face or a certain image demands a lot of hard work and time. I keep things simple and straightforward. If you are good at what you are doing, you will get there no matter what. I am confident about myself and my work. I am a career woman. People find me intimidating; I am okay with it. It is nice when people listen to you and take you seriously.

You are a pan-Indian actor. Do you aim to become another ‘Lady Superstar’?

Superstars guarantee you a certain opening and they are who they are regardless of their films’ success or failure. (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Vijay and Ajith sir.) I am not a Superstar and I don’t want to be one. I am happy being an actor.

You don’t know Tamil, but you seem like a method actor. How does it work when you don’t know the language?

Before shooting a scene, I learn my lines. And, my Telugu is better than my Tamil. But I ruin my performance when I dub for myself. It is impossible for me to recreate what I do on the sets, say, in the recording studio. Otherwise, I am not a method actor; I am spontaneous. I observe, absorb, respond and react. I hardly act and the credit goes to my co-stars, too. I am an outsider in the industry and I get used to getting things the hard way. I make it a point to choose more action-driven films than dialogue-driven ones.

Your first Tamil role was opposite Dhanush in Aadukalam. What do you think about those lines “Vellavi Vechudhaan Veluthaangala…”

This colour typecast is annoying as shit. I did that film because it was destined. (Grins)

Your dream role.

Maybe, a Superhero in Avengers? Also, I would love to play Indira Gandhi. Is anyone listening?

How open are you to doing sequels?

I am fine as long as I am happy with my role and the script. But I don’t want to do a sequel just because it is a sequel.

Who are your good friends in the industry?

I am still in touch with Dhanush and Arya. I have a good working relationship with all of my directors—Anurag Kashyap and Sujoy Ghosh, but I don’t particularly hang out with them.

What do you dislike about the press?

I love promoting my films and I like to talk about my team. But I get irritated when journalists don’t ask questions pertaining to the specific film. Recently, someone asked about Pink and Amitabh Bachchan. I don’t understand this attitude. It’s bizarre.