Penguin trailer: Keerthy Suresh promises a chilling horror fest

The trailer of Penguin, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead, was released on Thursday. The trailer was unveiled in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu by Mohanlal, Dhanush and Nani, respectively. The film is written and directed by newcomer Eashvar Karthic.

The teaser gave us a glimpse of a mother’s search for her missing child. In the trailer, we see her coming face-to-face with a mask-wearing monster who seems to have developed a taste for blood and gore.

We can see the rationale behind the title Penguin. Contrary to popular belief, the Antarctic species are more than cute and harmless birds. They can get mad and turn violent. Another fact about penguins is they are very dedicated parents. Just like Keerthy’s character in the movie.

Judging by the trailer, it is clear that Penguin is going to be a Keerthy Suresh show all the way. Eashvar Karthic’s choice of colour palette and costumes also adds to the terrifying notion of a toddler being held captive by a homicidal clown.

Penguin shares some similarity with recently released Jyotika-starrer Ponmagal Vandhal. The film was also set in the backdrop of a chilly hill station, where young children went missing. While Ponmagal Vandhal was a courtroom ‘message’ film, Penguin promises to be a full-fledged edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj, Penguin will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 19.

