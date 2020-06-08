Penguin teaser: Keerthy Suresh promises a gripping affair

Penguin is written and directed by Eashvar Karthic. Penguin is written and directed by Eashvar Karthic.

The teaser of Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming movie Penguin was released on Monday. It is the second high-profile Tamil film to take the OTT route (the movie will release on Amazon Prime Video) during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Last month, Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal premiered on Amazon Prime Video, instead of waiting for theaters to re-open.

Besides the streaming platform, Penguin and Ponmagal Vandhal seem to have a lot in common. Both movies have female protagonists. And the plot involves the kidnapping of a child and follows the struggles and agony of a mother. Interestingly, the colour palette and the location of Penguin and Ponmagal Vandhal share an eerie resemblance.

Judging by the teaser, it is now easy to see why the makers named the movie after a semi-aquatic bird. One of the characteristics of penguins are they are highly dedicated parents. The birds endure harsh weather to protect and nurture their offsprings.

Keerthy Suresh plays the role of a mother whose child goes missing. And it seems like the child is taken by a mask-wearing psychopath setting a dark tone for the movie. Will she rescue the kid? Or will she avenge the kid by taking down the psychopath who ruined her life? As the makers put it, Penguin is “a mother’s story.”

The film is written and directed by Eashvar Karthic. It is produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram.

Penguin will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 19.

