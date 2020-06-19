Penguin release LIVE UPDATES: Keerthy Suresh-starrer is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

National Award winning actor Keerthy Suresh is playing such an intense character for the first time in her career. Talking about picking Penguin after Mahanati, Keerthy told indianexpress.com, "After the release of Mahanati, it took about six or seven months for me to find the script that I wanted. I was looking for a very good women-centric film in Tamil, like how Mahanati was for me in Telugu, and that script was Penguin. It took a while for me to meet Penguin." Further talking about the film's gripping plot, she added, "I loved Eashvar’s narration. He narrated the script to me for over four hours. And still, I couldn’t feel it was a four-hour-long narration. And the (film’s) genre. I have not done a film in the thriller genre before. The movie is completely about motherhood. Probably, by the end of the movie, every mother is going to feel that I am a superhero."

Karthik Subbaraj, known for directing films like Petta, also revealed what he liked about Penguin. He told us, "The premise of Penguin is attractive. A mother, who is also pregnant, in a situation in which she has to push herself to find her missing child sounded very interesting. The film also has a lot of other interesting elements, which makes us feel anxious about what is going to happen next. I told Eashvar Karthic that if he can make the movie exactly the way he narrated, it will be a big hit." He lauded director Eashvar Karthic too. "I think Eashvar has very good technical sense. After writing the script, he knows how to pick the right location, visual tone, mood and costumes that fit it. He has a very good sense of filmmaking. He is also a talented writer. He is very good at writing lengthy scenes. He slowly builds up a scene to a high point of tension," Subbaraj said.

With several films which were awaiting release due to the lockdown and shutting down of cinema halls, producers are now gearing up for their OTT premiere. Speaking on this new trend and if there will be a surge in Tamil films being made for the web, Karthik Subbaraj said, "I think it will be a welcome change. Say, for example, last year, we produced several movies including one with Aishwarya Rajesh by a new director Gautham and another film with Vaibhav by (newcomer) director Ashok. But, when you take these movies to the market, there are challenges like finding theaters. If a movie doesn’t fulfil some conventional parameters, then it is perceived as a risk in the theatrical circuit. I think OTT platforms will open up new avenues for filmmakers. Say, I like a script which is experimental. You don’t know how it will work in theaters, but an OTT platform is ready, I can go ahead and produce it. It also creates a good balance. I don’t think it is even possible for all movies to release directly on streaming platforms. There will be films made for theater. For example, we are waiting for theaters to open for my film Jagame Thandhiram. The producer has no idea to give the movie to an OTT platform. Things have to come back to normal at some point. It cannot go on like this."