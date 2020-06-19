Penguin release LIVE UPDATES: Keerthy Suresh-starrer is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin has finally started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer of the Eashvar Karthic directorial released recently and promised a gripping affair. Made in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously, the mystery-thriller is among the films that have taken the direct-to-OTT route during the lockdown owing to coronavirus pandemic.
Penguin is bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram. The technical crew of the film comprises Kharthik Phalani and Anil Krish for cinematography and editing, respectively. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music for Penguin. Its trailer hinted that Penguin revolves around the kidnapping of a child and follows the struggles and agony of a distraught mother as she comes face-to-face with a mask-wearing monster who seems to have developed a taste for blood and gore.
It is the second major Tamil movie to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Last month, Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal also released on the OTT platform and was made available for streaming on the same day in over 200 countries. “It has already been nearly two years since I had a release. At this point, during the lockdown, having a release is huge for me. I always think that everything happens for a good reason, and this is probably one of them,” Keerthy noted. “Everything has its own advantages and disadvantages. The main thing I will miss is the ‘theater feel.’ Being a thriller film, watching it in a theater is completely different (experience). On the other side, there are great advantages of being on an OTT platform,” she added. Apart from Penguin, Sushmita Sen starrer web series Aarya also releases on Disney+ Hotstar today.
User @NiteshShravane7 posted on Twitter, “A solid suspense thriller with Terrific performance from @KeerthyOfficial She stole the thunder from many promising debutants. Must Watch #PenguinOnPrime. Huge applause to Director @EashvarKarthic , & Producer @kaarthekeyens @karthiksubbaraj #PenguinOnPrime #PenguinReview.”