Pawan Kalyan blames makers of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan for delay, says they ‘shouldn’t have approached court’: ‘How’s this govt’s fault?’

Despite the passage of over a month since the makers of Jana Nayagan withdrew the writ petition filed against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), challenging its decision to refer the movie to a revising committee, the political action drama has yet to see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. Marking Thalapathy Vijay’s final cinematic venture before his full-fledged political entry, the H Vinoth directorial has been stuck at the CBFC level since early this year after the board’s chairperson referred the film to a revising committee.

Now, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has reacted to the Jana Nayagan controversy and claimed that the delay in the film is the fault of its makers. Stating that there’s no point in blaming the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the centre for this, he also criticised the makers of the Tamil film for approaching the court seeking a resolution. Kalyan then referenced certain issues his recent movies faced in terms of certification and maintained that all film professionals go through similar experiences.

Also Read | Vijay’s Jana Nayagan set for CBFC revising committee review today, fate of release unclear: report

‘Jana Nayagan row not handled well’

“The Jana Nayagan issue was not handled well at the censor board level. They’re blaming the NDA, and that’s not right,” he pointed out during a conversation with Thanthi TV. For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and his Janasena Party (JSP) is part of the NDA that also includes the BJP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Kalyan added, “This happens to everybody. The makers of Jana Nayagan should not have approached the court for a solution. How can they blame the NDA government for this issue? If they had not gone to court, it would have been a completely different story. Once it goes to the court, the outcome is in the hands of the legal system.”

The row over Jana Nayagan began after the CBFC chairperson referred the film to a revising committee, despite it having been initially cleared by a five-member examining committee. Although the makers of the movie moved the court over this issue, they did not receive any relief, prompting them to eventually withdraw the writ petition and comply with the CBFC’s instructions. Amid the ongoing controversies, Jana Nayagan is all set to be screened before the CBFC’s revising committee in Chennai on Tuesday, March 17, NDTV reported.

‘Even if I used my connections to influence CBFC…’

Kalyan further said that his most recent release, They Call Him OG (2025), was awarded an A certificate by the CBFC, despite the fact that he is the leader of a major party in the NDA. “My producers and my director said, ‘You’re a part of the NDA, and your film has been censored A.’ I asked them how they expected a U/A certificate with all the violence portrayed. I told them a rule is a rule and that it cannot be tailor-made for those who are a part of the ruling government. Even if I used my connections to influence the CBFC, they would clearly tell me that governance and film censorship cannot be linked and that they’re separate bodies.”

Story continues below this ad

He further pointed out that the CBFC also asked the makers of his upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh to change the lyrics of a song that it found fault with. Kalyan said they complied with this as well. Also starring Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, and Ashutosh Rana in key roles, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is set to hit the screens on March 19.