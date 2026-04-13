Pawan Kalyan backs Vijay’s political move: ‘It’s great to serve the people’

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan sat down with the youth of the state at Janasenani with GenZ, an open interaction event designed to give young people direct access to one of the state’s most prominent political figures. The event covered a wide range of topics, from governance and youth aspirations to broader questions about public life and leadership. It was in this setting that a question came up about Tamil star Vijay, who made headlines in 2024 when he formally stepped into politics by founding the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party in Tamil Nadu. The attendee asked Pawan whether he had any advice for Vijay, given his own experience of making the same transition from cinema to active politics.

Pawan Kalyan’s answer was immediate and clear. “I don’t give advice to anyone, even if it’s my children,” he said, adding, “Everyone is capable of doing things.”

When pressed specifically about Vijay, however, Pawan was openly appreciative. “When it comes to Vijay, he is a very big star,” he said. He went on to frame political participation as a fundamental right that belongs to every citizen. “All of us have the right to get into politics, set up a political party. I think it’s great to serve the people with whatever role he’s into.”

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The comments come from a place of lived experience. Pawan Kalyan founded Jana Sena Party in 2014 after years as one of Telugu cinema’s most bankable stars. His political journey was not without setbacks. The party struggled in its early years and faced significant losses in the 2019 state elections. But the 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections marked a turning point. Jana Sena contested in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party and the BJP, and the alliance swept to power. Pawan went on to be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, completing a transition that many had once doubted.

Vijay, affectionately called ‘Thalapathy’ by his fans, is at the beginning of that same kind of journey. One of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars for over two decades, he launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in early 2024 and has stated that his goal is to work for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. His entry into politics generated significant attention across South India, with many drawing comparisons to actor-politicians like Pawan Kalyan, the late M.G. Ramachandran, and J. Jayalalithaa, all of whom used their massive public following as a foundation for political careers.