Pattas trailer: Dhanush has got the moves

The trailer of Pattas was unveiled on Tuesday. Starring Dhanush in the lead role, Pattas is written and directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar.

The trailer is a real surprise as nobody expected the film to be a revenge drama that revolves around martial arts. For years, our filmmakers, especially in the south, have grossly and poorly represented combat sports, particularly kick-boxing, in movies. Now, the question remains whether Pattas has managed to get the basics of combat sports right? And we don’t have to wait for long to find that out.

Judging by the trailer, Dhanush plays a double role of father and son. The video opens with Dhanush senior talking about preserving the environment (thank god that it doesn’t seem to be another superficial commentary on farmers’ issues). He is also the master of a form of martial arts. He is so famous with his native people that they have built a statue of him. However, his son seems to have grown up without inheriting his values and skills. The son seems to be making a living as a thief. In short, it seems the apple has fallen very far from the tree. Now, can he buck up and make something of himself that would have made his father proud?

Pattas is Senthilkumar’s fourth collaboration with Dhanush. He was an assistant of Vetrimaaran before he made his directorial debut with Ethir Neechal, which was produced by Dhanush. He again directed Kaaki Sattai in 2015 for Dhanush’s production banner. And in 2016, he for the first time directed Dhanush in Kodi, in which the actor played a double role.

Pattas also stars Sneha, Mehreen Pirzada and Nassar. The film is set to open in cinemas for Pongal holidays.

