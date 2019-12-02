Pattas song Chill Bro: A fun, fast-paced number

Dhanush turns singer for Pattas song “Chill Bro”. Dhanush turns singer for Pattas song “Chill Bro”.

The first song of Pattas, starring Dhanush in the lead, is out. Titled “Chill Bro”, the song has been composed by Vivek-Mervin of “Orasadha” fame.

Dhanush took to his Twitter page to share the first track from Pattas.

“Chill Bro” is a fast-paced, fun number complete with catchy Tamil-English lyrics. Sung by Dhanush, the lyrics have been penned by composer duo Vivek-Mervin. The lyrical video features Dhanush in his uber-cool avatar where he is seen wearing wacky sunglasses. There are some behind the scenes footage of Dhanush and the team working on the song.

Written and directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, Pattas marks the second collaboration of Dhanush with the director, after Kaaki Sattai. Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film also stars Sneha, Mehreen Pirzada, Jagapathi Babu and Munishkanth.

According to reports, Dhanush will be seen in a double role in Pattas.

The film is eyeing a January 2020 release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd