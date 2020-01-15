Pattas movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Dhanush

Dhanush starrer Pattas has hit the screens. The R S Durai Senthilkumar directorial also features Sneha, Mehreen Pirzada, Nassar and Naveen Chandra in significant parts. Pattas has been bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan.
Dhanush will be seen in a double role in Pattas. Talking about the movie, director R S Durai Senthilkumar said, “The story of Pattas revolves around Adimurai—a form of ancient martial arts that existed before Kalaripayattu. It was extensively practised by the Cholas and Pandiyas.”
Pattas marks the reunion of director R S Durai Senthilkumar and actor Dhanush. The two earlier collaborated on Kodi.
Talking about their collaboration, Senthilkumar said, “I have known Dhanush sir for a while. He is extremely committed to whatever he does. We were able to achieve commercial success with Kodi. Hopefully, the same happens with Pattas.”
Highlights
Film trade analyst Kaushik LM tweeted, "#Pattas: @dhanushkraja's lean wiry physique makes him look very graceful in the martial arts scenes. Namma BruceLee is very convincing while fighting, kicking. It's a commercial film which raises awareness on ancient martial arts form 'adimurai' & is also a personal revenge story."
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Pattas director RS Durai Senthilkumar said, “Pattas will be different from Kodi. When you have a powerhouse talent like Dhanush sir around, everything becomes possible. As an actor, I am sure it must have been exciting for him to etch out two contrasting shades of characters. While directing, I witnessed Dhanush sir displaying a gamut of emotions for the father role.”
"#PattasFromToday #PattasPongal #Pattas The second half is the highlight! @dhanushkraja as #DraviyaPerumal owns the film. @actress_Sneh is super. Perfect Pongal family outing!," journalist Sridevi Sreedhar said via Twitter.