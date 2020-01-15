Pattas movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Dhanush

Pattas movie review: Pattas marks the reunion of director R S Durai Senthilkumar and actor Dhanush. Pattas movie review: Pattas marks the reunion of director R S Durai Senthilkumar and actor Dhanush.

Dhanush starrer Pattas has hit the screens. The R S Durai Senthilkumar directorial also features Sneha, Mehreen Pirzada, Nassar and Naveen Chandra in significant parts. Pattas has been bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan.

Dhanush will be seen in a double role in Pattas. Talking about the movie, director R S Durai Senthilkumar said, “The story of Pattas revolves around Adimurai—a form of ancient martial arts that existed before Kalaripayattu. It was extensively practised by the Cholas and Pandiyas.”

Pattas marks the reunion of director R S Durai Senthilkumar and actor Dhanush. The two earlier collaborated on Kodi.

Talking about their collaboration, Senthilkumar said, “I have known Dhanush sir for a while. He is extremely committed to whatever he does. We were able to achieve commercial success with Kodi. Hopefully, the same happens with Pattas.”