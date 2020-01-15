Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Pattas movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Dhanush

Pattas movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Pattas, starring Sneha, Mehreen Pirzada, Nassar and Naveen Chandra.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai | Updated: January 15, 2020 8:31:18 am
Pattas Pattas movie review: Pattas marks the reunion of director R S Durai Senthilkumar and actor Dhanush.

Dhanush starrer Pattas has hit the screens. The R S Durai Senthilkumar directorial also features Sneha, Mehreen Pirzada, Nassar and Naveen Chandra in significant parts. Pattas has been bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan.

Dhanush will be seen in a double role in Pattas. Talking about the movie, director R S Durai Senthilkumar said, “The story of Pattas revolves around Adimurai—a form of ancient martial arts that existed before Kalaripayattu. It was extensively practised by the Cholas and Pandiyas.”

Pattas marks the reunion of director R S Durai Senthilkumar and actor Dhanush. The two earlier collaborated on Kodi.

Talking about their collaboration, Senthilkumar said, “I have known Dhanush sir for a while. He is extremely committed to whatever he does. We were able to achieve commercial success with Kodi. Hopefully, the same happens with Pattas.”

    08:31 (IST)15 Jan 2020
    Here's how Dhanush fans are celebrating the release of Pattas
    08:15 (IST)15 Jan 2020
    Aishwarya Dhanush is all set to catch the FDFS show of Pattas
    08:01 (IST)15 Jan 2020
    On the fence about watching Pattas? Watch the trailer of Dhanush's film

    07:52 (IST)15 Jan 2020
    'Namma Bruce Lee is very convincing'

    Film trade analyst Kaushik LM tweeted, "#Pattas: @dhanushkraja's lean wiry physique makes him look very graceful in the martial arts scenes. Namma BruceLee is very convincing while fighting, kicking. It's a commercial film which raises awareness on ancient martial arts form 'adimurai' & is also a personal revenge story."

    07:40 (IST)15 Jan 2020
    'Pattas will be different from Kodi'

    In an interview with indianexpress.com, Pattas director RS Durai Senthilkumar said, “Pattas will be different from Kodi. When you have a powerhouse talent like Dhanush sir around, everything becomes possible. As an actor, I am sure it must have been exciting for him to etch out two contrasting shades of characters. While directing, I witnessed Dhanush sir displaying a gamut of emotions for the father role.”

    07:24 (IST)15 Jan 2020
    'Perfect Pongal family outing'

    "#PattasFromToday #PattasPongal #Pattas The second half is the highlight! @dhanushkraja as #DraviyaPerumal owns the film. @actress_Sneh is super. Perfect Pongal family outing!," journalist Sridevi Sreedhar said via Twitter.

    In an interview with The Hindu, Mehreen Pirzada had spoken about her character in Pattas.

    "Sadhna is nothing like her name. She is a very bubbly, naughty girl, and my scenes with Dhanush are really funny. I am sure people are going to enjoy and laugh about it a lot,” Mehreen said.

    While talking about her co-star Dhanush, Mehreen Pirzada said, “He is a one-take artiste. He is so good with his work. Between the words ‘Action’ and ‘Cut’, he does magic. He gives so many expressions in that timeline that it is overwhelming. You can learn so much when you work with such an actor.”

