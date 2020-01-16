Pattas full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Pattas marks the second collaboration of Dhanush and RS Durai Senthilkumar. Pattas marks the second collaboration of Dhanush and RS Durai Senthilkumar.

Dhanush starrer Pattas has become the latest victim of piracy website Tamilrockers. The film, which hit screens on January 15, also stars Sneha, Mehreen Pirzada, Nassar and Naveen Chandra.

Dhanush plays a double role in the RS Durai Senthilkumar directorial. Pattas marks the second collaboration of the actor and director after 2016 film Kodi.

Recently, Tamilrockers leaked some of the latest releases including Darbar, Tanhaji, Chhapaak, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo among more. Tamilrockers keeps changing its extension so it gets difficult to put a stop to its activities. Many of its extensions were blocked by lawmakers but the website keeps reappearing. Users can also access the website using proxy sites.

It is yet to be seen if Pattas’ box office collection will suffer due to the leak. The film faces competition from Rajinikanth’s Darbar.

Pattas opened on Wednesday to mixed reviews. In her review, Indianexpress.com’s Subhakeerthana wrote, “Pattas is a star vehicle tailor-made for Dhanush. It gets utterly generic, though the laughs (in the first half) are great. You get action sequences, which Dhanush aces. He doesn’t look out-of-place even in a single scene. But there’s nothing more. Durai Senthilkumar simply wants to celebrate Dhanush—a “big” star and his heroism. Thus, he weaves a story around the ‘mass’ elements tailored into a script (yet another done-to-death story) mostly, playing to the gallery.”

