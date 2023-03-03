scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Pathu Thala teaser: Silambarasan is ruthless as a sand mafia kingpin in generic-looking film

Silambarasan comes across as a hero in the teaser of Obeli Krishna's upcoming gangster film, Pathu Thala.

Silambarasan in Pathu Thala teaserSilambarasan in Pathu Thala teaser
The Pathu Thala teaser, which was unveiled on Friday, doesn’t have anything remarkable going for it. It looks rather generic, as it introduces the central character AG Ravanan, or AGR for short. However, what seems to be intriguing about the film is that Silambarasan comes across as a villain rather than a hero in the film.

AG Ravanan, a sand mafia gangster, has the entire Kanyakumari district under his control, and he doesn’t seem to have any moral compass when it comes to conducting his business. “I don’t know how many have lived or died because of me,” he says. It remains to be seen if the film is a redemption tale.

Other than Simbu, the teaser gives a glimpse of Gautham Menon, who plays AGR’s nemesis. Priya Bhavani Shankar seems to be playing a government officer on a crusade against illegal sand mining. We also get to see Gautham Karthik as a small-time gangster in the teaser.

Teejay Arunasalam, Kalaiyarasan, and Redin Kingsley are the other actors in the film, which has music by AR Rahman, in his fifth collaboration with Silmabarasan. The film is produced by Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green, who seems to have pinned a lot of hopes on the film. The second single of the film is expected to be released soon, and it will feature AR Rahman, Priya, and other actors, but not Simbu.

Silambarasan, who has been struggling to get back in the good books of film producers, finally came through with back-to-back hits — Maanaadu and Vendhu Thaninthathu Kaadu. He hasn’t signed new films as he wants to take on one project at a time.

Pathu Thala will be released on March 30.

