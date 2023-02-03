Pathu Thala song Namma Satham: AR Rahman croons for Silambarasan; fans say track is a perfect combo of ‘class and mass’

The makers of the upcoming film Pathu Thala unveiled the song “Namma Satham” on the occasion of its lead actor Silambarasan’s 40th birthday. The song was released at midnight by the makers and it has become a rage among fans of Simbu.

Composed by AR Rahman, the song has also been sung by him along with Yogi Sekar. The lyrics have been penned by Vivek. In the video, Silambarasan is seen sporting a rugged look. He is seen wearing an all-black outfit and his dance moves cannot be missed.

“Namma Satham” marks the fifth collaboration between AR Rahman and Simbu. The song addresses STR’s predicament in the film industry as it also touches upon his comeback. It reveals a bit about his spirituality too. Simbu has been calling himself ‘Atman’ for a while now. So, like Rajinikanth’s “Maya Maya” from Baba, this track too says that everything is a mirage.

As the song was released, fans of Simbu wished that Pathu Thala becomes a hit. One of the comments on the song read, “On behalf of all STR fans in the world we wish this movie a great success 💯💥🔥.” A fan also praised the coming together of Simbu and Rahman, “ARR + STR Combo = Class + Mass 😍🤩.” A comment also read, “Bliss to see ARR exploring new stuff… What a catchy song…”.

Pathu Thala is directed by Obeli N Krishna, who is known for directing Suriya-Jyotika’s film Sillunu Oru Kadhal. He has also helmed Nedunchaalai and Hippi.

Simbu went through an impressive body transformation ahead of the film’s shoot. However, in a recent media interaction, the actor revealed that he has now put on some weight for Pathu Thala as the role required him to be more robust.

Besides Simbu, the film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Karthik, Kalaiyarasan, Umesh Kaushik and Soundararaja.