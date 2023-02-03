scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Pathu Thala song Namma Satham: AR Rahman croons for Silambarasan; fans say track is a perfect combo of ‘class and mass’

Pathu Thala song Namma Satham: Composed by AR Rahman, the Silambarasan song has also been sung by him along with Yogi Sekar. The lyrics have been penned by Vivek.

Silambarasan's birthdayPathu Thala song Namma Satham was released on Silambarasan's birthday.

The makers of the upcoming film Pathu Thala unveiled the song “Namma Satham” on the occasion of its lead actor Silambarasan’s 40th birthday. The song was released at midnight by the makers and it has become a rage among fans of Simbu.

Composed by AR Rahman, the song has also been sung by him along with Yogi Sekar. The lyrics have been penned by Vivek. In the video, Silambarasan is seen sporting a rugged look. He is seen wearing an all-black outfit and his dance moves cannot be missed.

“Namma Satham” marks the fifth collaboration between AR Rahman and Simbu. The song addresses STR’s predicament in the film industry as it also touches upon his comeback. It reveals a bit about his spirituality too. Simbu has been calling himself ‘Atman’ for a while now. So, like Rajinikanth’s “Maya Maya” from Baba, this track too says that everything is a mirage.

As the song was released, fans of Simbu wished that Pathu Thala becomes a hit. One of the comments on the song read, “On behalf of all STR fans in the world we wish this movie a great success 💯💥🔥.” A fan also praised the coming together of Simbu and Rahman, “ARR + STR Combo = Class + Mass 😍🤩.” A comment also read, “Bliss to see ARR exploring new stuff… What a catchy song…”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Also read |Silambarasan’s Pathu Thala gets a release date

Pathu Thala is directed by Obeli N Krishna, who is known for directing Suriya-Jyotika’s film Sillunu Oru Kadhal. He has also helmed Nedunchaalai and Hippi.

Simbu went through an impressive body transformation ahead of the film’s shoot. However, in a recent media interaction, the actor revealed that he has now put on some weight for Pathu Thala as the role required him to be more robust.

Besides Simbu, the film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Karthik, Kalaiyarasan, Umesh Kaushik and Soundararaja.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 20:06 IST
Next Story

Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi’s daughter, visuals from the ceremony surface on social media

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapil son birthday
When Kapil Sharma became ‘Daddy Pig’ for son Trishaan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close