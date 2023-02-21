Pathu Thala director defends Silambarasan after YouTuber questions his absence from promotional song: ‘Don’t abuse his name for no reason’

Even when Silambarasan wants to stay away from controversies, they somehow find him. His upcoming film Pathu Thala is gearing up for release and amid the promotions, the actor was accused of not being available for the second promo video of the film, which is currently in the making.

A YouTube channel took a dig at the actor for not participating in the shoot, which will feature AR Rahman, the film’s director Obeli N Krishna, actor Priya Bhavani Shankar, and other cast members. However, Silmabarasan is not part of the promo video. The YouTubers sarcastically said that Simbu was available for the promo song of Vijay’s Varisu, but is being unavailable for his own song.

In a reply to the criticism, Pathu Thala director Krishna cleared the air by tweeting that Simbu was not a part of the song by design. He said, “Dear all, just want to make it clear, our original idea itself is not to bring Silambarasan in our promo video as per our strategy. So, don’t abuse his name for no reason our producer Gnanvel Raja has a clear idea about the promotion of Pathu Thala. We hate hate speech.”

Dear all , just want to make it clear, our original idea itself not to bring @SilambarasanTR_ in our promo video as per our strategy so, don’t abuse his name for no reason our producer @kegvraja @StudioGreen2 has clear idea about promotion of #PathuThala We hate ,hate speech — Obeli.N.Krishna (@nameis_krishna) February 21, 2023

After a rough patch, Simbu made a comeback in 2021 with Maanaadu. He followed it up with another hit, Vendhu Thaninthathu Kaadu, which was released in 2022. After the back-to-back hits, Pathu Thala, which has been in the making for a long-time now, has created huge anticipation among the actor’s fans.

Also starring Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Karthik, Kalaiyarasan, and Redin Kingsley, Pathu Thala has music by AR Rahman. The film is expected to be released in March.