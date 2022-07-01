Pathala Pathala video from Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is out sans controversial part

The video of the song “Pathala Pathala” from Tamil blockbuster Vikram, starring superstar Kamal Haasan, was released on Friday. The song was not featured in its entirety in the theatrical version of the movie. So the audience was hoping to see the full version of the song. However, the audience could be a little disappointed to know that the video is a slight improvement from what was shown in the theatrical cut.

The filmmakers have left out the part of the song which had courted a political controversy. Haasan, who has also written “Pathala Pathala”, had used the word ‘Ondriyam’ in the track, which was considered as his commentary against the union government. While the controversial part of the song is still available in the lyrical version of the song, it has been kept out of the video of the song.

Kamal Haasan lets his hair down and shakes his leg in the folk number “Pathala Pathala,” which is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Besides writing the song, Kamal has also sung it. It turned out to be a perfect celebratory song for fans of the superstar.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram was released in cinemas on June 3. The film ran to packed houses for weeks, making it the biggest hit in Kamal’s career. The movie has earned more than Rs 400 crore from its worldwide ticket sales.

Vikram, also starring Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya, will be made available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 8.