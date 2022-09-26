scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Parthiban pens poem for Ponniyin Selvan co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Parthiban, who plays Chinna Pazhuvettaraiyar in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, on Monday share pictures with his co-stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sarathkumar.

Aishwarya Rai, Parthiban, and Sarathkumar on the sets of Ponniyin Selvan 1Aishwarya Rai, Parthiban and Sarathkumar on the sets of Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Actor Parthiban, who plays Chinna Pazhuvettaraiyar in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, took to Twitter to share pictures with his co-stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sarathkumar. Sharing the photos, Parthiban wrote a Tamil poem in praise of Aishwarya, who plays his sister-in-law Nandini in the film.

Here are the pictures:

Parthiban praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for maintaining her beauty and health to pursue her passion. He also noted her ability to memorise Tamil dialogues in English script and do the takes without any ego.

In PS1, Aishwarya Rai is playing Nandini, who is on a mission to avenge the death of her lover. She is married to Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar (played by Sarathkumar), a powerful ruler under the Chola Kingdom overseeing its finance and security. Parthiban, on the other hand, plays his brother Chinna Pazhuvettaraiayar, who is the commander of Thanjavur’s fort. The trio along with other small rulers decide to stop Aditha Karikalan (Vikram) from succeeding his father as the king.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...Premium
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loosePremium
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loose
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...Premium
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...
ALSO READ |Ponniyin Selvan: Thota Tharrani explains how he created the Chola empire for Mani Ratnam’s film

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan, the two-part film, is set to be released on September 30. It also stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. AR Rahman has composed music for the film, with cinematography by Ravi Varman. PS1 is being released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam too.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 02:20:18 pm
Next Story

Louis Van Gaal unhappy with Dutch display but confident for Qatar

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

chunky 1200
Chunky Panday turns 60: Ananya Panday wishes ‘the OG’, Sanjay Kapoor’s wish features SRK
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement