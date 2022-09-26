Parthiban pens poem for Ponniyin Selvan co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Actor Parthiban, who plays Chinna Pazhuvettaraiyar in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, took to Twitter to share pictures with his co-stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sarathkumar. Sharing the photos, Parthiban wrote a Tamil poem in praise of Aishwarya, who plays his sister-in-law Nandini in the film.

Here are the pictures:

Parthiban praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for maintaining her beauty and health to pursue her passion. He also noted her ability to memorise Tamil dialogues in English script and do the takes without any ego.

In PS1, Aishwarya Rai is playing Nandini, who is on a mission to avenge the death of her lover. She is married to Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar (played by Sarathkumar), a powerful ruler under the Chola Kingdom overseeing its finance and security. Parthiban, on the other hand, plays his brother Chinna Pazhuvettaraiayar, who is the commander of Thanjavur’s fort. The trio along with other small rulers decide to stop Aditha Karikalan (Vikram) from succeeding his father as the king.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan, the two-part film, is set to be released on September 30. It also stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. AR Rahman has composed music for the film, with cinematography by Ravi Varman. PS1 is being released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam too.