Parthiban doubles down on Trisha remark after apology, says her wedding appearance with Vijay hurt his image: ‘Worse than Karur stampede’

Minutes after apologising for taking a potshot at Trisha for her recent public appearance with longtime co-star Vijay, her Ponniyin Selvan co-star R Parthiban has launched another offensive. In a video uploaded on his social media handles, the actor-filmmaker didn’t even leave any room for ambiguity when he said Trisha shouldn’t have attended a recent wedding reception with Vijay days after his wife Sangeetha filed for divorce on grounds of cheating.

“Trisha, who is over 40 years old, should have said she would not come to the reception with Vijay as his image would be tarnished. She could have stayed home. Like this, many comments came from many people,” argued Parthiban. He went on to claim that just the timing of that one-off public appearance with Trisha has caused more damage to Vijay’s political career than even the Karur stampede.

“Even in the Karur stampede, he wasn’t impacted this much; he was only criticised. But this wedding reception has caused a lot of damage to him, and Trisha should not have attended the wedding reception. That’s my inner thought, but I didn’t go on stage to say that,” added Parthiban, who instead conveyed the same argument more indirectly when Trisha’s name cropped up at a recent awards show.

Parthiban says he would not have apologised if he had seen Trisha’s post earlier.

Parthibhan is now of the view that more damage has been caused to Vijay, who’s recently entered Tamil Nadu politics with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, by appearing alongside Trisha days after his wife Sangeetha filed for divorce, accusing him of an extramarital affair with a female actor. When he was shown a picture of Trisha during a rapid fire round during a recent awards show, Parthiban said in Tamil, “Kundhavai veetlaye Kundhaviya irukalam, veliya vandhaal evvalo prachanai aagudhu (This Kundavai should stay at home. When she comes out, it causes a lot of trouble).”

“I don’t have any reason to talk about a third woman. I was only saddened because I felt I spoke as if women should stay at home which caused a lot of sorrow,” said Parthiban. He claimed that he’d already regretted his words, wrote down his apology on a paper, and asked Artificial Intelligence to upload the video at night. But he wouldn’t have done it had he come across Trisha’s post on X a day before.

Parthiban claims the dig wasn’t pre-planned, and he instead requested the organisers to chop off that part from the final cut. But Trisha’s objection to only his criticism has made him rethink about the apology. “I informed my heartfelt sorrow, but had I known that such a tweet would come, I would have never conveyed my words. After seeing that, it has made me release this video,” said the actor-director.

“I have never said she shouldn’t oppose my words, but there many negative comments surrounding her in public. If she had replied to everyone, I would have welcomed her outrage against me, but when she only aimed it at me, many on social media are unhappy with me sharing my apologies,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

What Trisha wrote

Trisha took to X and wrote, “I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant. A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at.”

Also Read: How Vikram and Jyotika’s busy schedules led to the start of Vijay and Trisha’s on-screen journey

Parthiban’s support to Vijay post the Karur stampede

Vijay is currently being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the stampede on September 27, 2025, which claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 people injured, during Vijay’s political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The Supreme Court stated the stampede has left an imprint in the minds of citizens throughout the country. It has wide ramifications with respect to the lives of citizens, and enforcing the fundamental rights of the families who lost their kin is of utmost importance.

Last year, Parthiban had defended Vijay from all the criticism hurled towards her post the Karur stampede. “Let us not politicise these things and focus on the important thing being said. The 41 lives lost in that stampede, we will never get back, no matter how much crores we pay, so let us ensure that no such thing will happen again,” he said in a statement.