Parthiban ‘advises’ Trisha not to step out of her home as ‘it’s creating a lot of issues’: ‘Indha Kundavaiye konjaneram…’
Ever since the clip went viral on social media, many have come forward to condemn Parthiban's remarks about Trisha, calling them in poor taste.
With the ongoing controversies, actor Trisha Krishnan has become the talk of the town in poll-bound Tamil Nadu. Although she has yet to respond to all the mudslinging against her, even celebrities have started making veiled comments and subtle digs at her. Recently, Trisha’s Ponniyin Selvan co-star, actor-director R Parthiban, made a snide remark about her, further fuelling the controversy.
During an award ceremony, Parthiban was asked to comment on some of the actors he had previously worked with. When the photo of Trisha appeared on screen, he resorted to wordplay and reportedly said, “Indha Kundavaiye konjaneram kunthavaikkirathu nallath (It is better to ask this Kundavai to sit at home for a while).” For the unversed, Trisha played the role of Kundavai Pirattiyar in the Ponniyin Selvan movies. Parthiban added, “It is better if she doesn’t step out because it is creating a lot of issues.” Ever since the clip went viral on social media, many have come forward to condemn his remarks, calling them in poor taste.
Recently, while the controversies were gathering momentum, Trisha made a public appearance with her frequent collaborator, actor-politician Vijay, at the wedding reception of entrepreneur and film producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh’s son in Chennai. Besides posing together with the bride and groom, the two were also seen arriving at the venue and leaving together. This came days after Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, filed for divorce, alleging that the Jana Nayagan star was involved in an extramarital affair with a female actor.
After keeping mum on the matter for a few days, Vijay finally broke his silence and indirectly addressed the issue on Saturday, March 7. “There are some issues running around in the recent past, isn’t it? I see all of you busy fighting those allegations and getting hurt in the process. In fact, I get hurt seeing you get hurt. I will take care of all that. Let’s focus only on people’s problems. Don’t get hurt about that problem — it’s not worth bothering about. Be confident. Only good things will happen,” he said during a Women’s Day event organised by his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
