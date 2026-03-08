Parthiban ‘advises’ Trisha not to step out of her home as ‘it’s creating a lot of issues’: ‘Indha Kundavaiye konjaneram…’

With the ongoing controversies, actor Trisha Krishnan has become the talk of the town in poll-bound Tamil Nadu. Although she has yet to respond to all the mudslinging against her, even celebrities have started making veiled comments and subtle digs at her. Recently, Trisha’s Ponniyin Selvan co-star, actor-director R Parthiban, made a snide remark about her, further fuelling the controversy.

During an award ceremony, Parthiban was asked to comment on some of the actors he had previously worked with. When the photo of Trisha appeared on screen, he resorted to wordplay and reportedly said, “Indha Kundavaiye konjaneram kunthavaikkirathu nallath (It is better to ask this Kundavai to sit at home for a while).” For the unversed, Trisha played the role of Kundavai Pirattiyar in the Ponniyin Selvan movies. Parthiban added, “It is better if she doesn’t step out because it is creating a lot of issues.” Ever since the clip went viral on social media, many have come forward to condemn his remarks, calling them in poor taste.