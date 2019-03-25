Pariyerum Perumal goes to Sandalwood

Pariyerum Perumal, directed by Mari Selvaraj, probably was one of the important films that released last year. Now, the critically-acclaimed film will get remade in Kannada with Maitreya stepping into the shoes of Kathir.

Advertising

The film is expected to go on floors in Bengaluru from May onwards. Directed by Gandhi Manivasagam of Kalavani Mappillai fame, the rest of the cast and crew details are yet to be finalised.

Speaking to an English daily, Maitreya had said, “It is an honour to have been chosen to play the lead in this remake, which is not only hard-hitting, but also realistic.” It looks like the actor will be visiting Mandya in Karnataka, where the film is set. According to sources, he is expected to spend a few days in Mandya, so that he understands the localites and their dialect.

A source says, “This won’t be a frame-to-frame remake. The makers have made changes here and there, according to the sensibilities of the Kannada-speaking audience.”

Maitreya, who is married to Aparna Guhan of the legendary AVM family, was earlier supposed to do a film (Psycho) with Mysskin. However, the opportunity went to Udhayanidhi Stalin. Maitreya also has three other Tamil projects in the pipeline.