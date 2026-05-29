Parimala and Co trailer: Jayaram-Urvashi film offers a quirky take on the Drishyam formula

Veteran actors Jayaram and Urvashi are set to bring a quirky twist to the murder mystery genre with their upcoming film Parimala and Co. Going by the trailer released on Friday, the film appears to offer a humorous spin on the Drishyam-style family crime thriller. Written and directed by Pandiraj, the film also stars Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sandy Master, Santosh Sobhan and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in pivotal roles.

The trailer begins on an intense and suspenseful note, with Jayaram and his family seemingly plotting a murder. In one dramatic moment, Jayaram says, “We can live in peace only if he rests in peace. Shall we kill him?” Sanjana Krishnamoorthy instantly agrees, while a shocked Urvashi questions whether it would turn into a murder case.