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Parimala and Co trailer: Jayaram-Urvashi film offers a quirky take on the Drishyam formula
With secrets, confusion, and family drama unfolding under one roof, Jayaram and Urvashi-starrer Parimala and Co seems to blend mystery and comedy in an entertaining way.
Veteran actors Jayaram and Urvashi are set to bring a quirky twist to the murder mystery genre with their upcoming film Parimala and Co. Going by the trailer released on Friday, the film appears to offer a humorous spin on the Drishyam-style family crime thriller. Written and directed by Pandiraj, the film also stars Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sandy Master, Santosh Sobhan and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in pivotal roles.
The trailer begins on an intense and suspenseful note, with Jayaram and his family seemingly plotting a murder. In one dramatic moment, Jayaram says, “We can live in peace only if he rests in peace. Shall we kill him?” Sanjana Krishnamoorthy instantly agrees, while a shocked Urvashi questions whether it would turn into a murder case.
Watch Parimala and Co trailer here:
Soon after, a news report announces that notorious gangster Varghese has been murdered by unidentified attackers. The police immediately launch an investigation, and when officers discuss the prime suspects, the answer is direct — “Parimala and family.”
However, the trailer quickly shifts gears from suspense to comedy. Despite being under suspicion, the Parimala family itself appears completely clueless about who actually committed the crime. As the investigation unfolds, multiple suspects emerge, including Parimala’s brother-in-law, the daughter’s boyfriend, and several others connected to the family.
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In another intriguing scene, Jayaram warns the family that the police will soon begin questioning everyone and instructs them to maintain that they have absolutely nothing to do with the murder. But then comes the biggest twist — he reveals that one among them is indeed the killer.
With secrets, confusion, and family drama unfolding under one roof, Parimala and Co seems to blend mystery and comedy in an entertaining way. The film is slated to hit theatres on June 5.
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