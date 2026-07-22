Parasakthi producer admits film failed to make a profit, profit sharing pact not honoured

Dawn Pictures founder and producer Aakash Bhaskaran has acknowledged that Parasakthi, the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer directed by Sudha Kongara, did not perform as expected at the box office and that the production house was unable to honour its profit-sharing commitment with the actor as a result. In the same conversation, he revealed that Dhanush received the full amount promised for Idli Kadai because that film was made on a comparatively smaller budget and was a profitable venture.

“I have done both Parasakthi and Idli Kadai in profit-sharing mode. For Parasakthi, we were not able to honour the profit sharing, as the film didn’t do well comparing to its high-scale budget. For Idli Kadai, we gave Dhanush sir what we had promised, as it’s relatively less in budget and it’s a profitable venture for us,” Bhaskaran said in an interview with Touring Talkies.