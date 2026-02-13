Parasakthi gets uncensored OTT release after CBFC imposed 25 cuts in theatres: ‘We heard you all’

Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela and Ravi Mohan, hit theatres on January 10 during the Pongal window. Before its release, the film underwent 25 cuts and modifications mandated by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and was even referred to the revising committee. Now, the film’s uncensored version has begun streaming on Zee5 from February 12.

Zee5 had initially premiered the censored version of Parasakthi on February 7, prompting viewers to question the number of muted dialogues and altered phrases. Within days, audiences noticed that an uncensored version had quietly been added to the platform.

Confirming the update on social media, Zee5 wrote, “We heard you all! Uncensored is finally here!”

To highlight the difference, the platform also shared a comparison clip showing a scene that had been muted in theatres, now restored in the streaming version.

The 25 cuts ordered by CBFC

Just two days ahead of its theatrical release, the CBFC directed the makers to implement 25 changes. These included modifying a voiceover referencing language imposition in other countries, replacing the phrase “Thee Paravattum” with “Neethi Paravattum,” and altering certain words such as “Pattu Nuula.”

Several dialogues were muted altogether, including “Sirukki, kodila kaaya vatcha thuni maadhiri, kundila komanaththa, okkaali, kundi, nakki, mayiththukku,” and “Hindi kaththukittu.”

Additionally, the line “Hindi en kanavai aliththathu” was changed to “En orey kanavai Hindi thinippu eriththathu.”

Scenes involving gunshots affecting a mother and child were removed, while depictions of a village massacre were reduced significantly.

The CBFC further instructed the inclusion of a fiction disclaimer for sequences referencing Postal Money Orders, UPSC examination cancellations, and language requirements in railway recruitment. The duration of this disclaimer was extended for clarity, and an added voiceover increased the film’s runtime by 109 seconds.

Sivakarthikeyan on the cuts

Sivakarthikeyan later spoke about the last-minute clearance, acknowledging the intense time pressure faced by the team.

“The Censor Board operates according to their own regulations and criteria. Our team’s complete focus was on how we could implement the changes they suggested in a way that wouldn’t affect the creativity of the film. We didn’t have time to figure out why they suggested these changes,” he told India Today.

He added, “We received the changes at the last minute. After that, we had to make the suggested changes and upload them to QUBE. Our main focus was to release the film as we were chasing a release date. The Censor Board functions according to their own regulations, and we didn’t have time to analyse whether it was an advantage or disadvantage.”

What Sudha Kongara said about the cuts

Director Sudha Kongara also revealed the frantic timeline the team faced. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, she said, “I had just been told that I would be certified but only audio cuts would be asked. Two days away from release, I got the cut list at 11 AM, and tomorrow is all I have before I cut and give the film, because the day after is the release. Where is the time to fight this cut list?”

She added that the team worked for nearly 70 hours without sleep to implement the required changes.

About Parasakthi

Produced by Aakash Baskaran under Dawn Pictures, Parasakthi is a political action drama set against the backdrop of the anti-Hindi imposition movement in 1960s Madras. The film follows the journey of two brothers caught in the socio-political turbulence of the time.

Released without major competition due to the delay of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Parasakthi opened to mixed reviews but went on to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide, according to the producers.