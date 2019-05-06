Pandiraj and Suriya to team up for a ‘rural family entertainer’

Director Pandiraj of Pasanga fame will join hands with actor Suriya for a “rural family entertainer”. Responding to a tweet by a fan who asked Pandiraj to team up with Suriya, the director replied, “a pukka mass rural action comedy family entertainer” script for the actor is in the works currently.

oda oru script Ready aaguthu 🔥😍 — Pandiraj (@pandiraj_dir) May 1, 2019

The untitled film will commence after Pandiraj finishes his upcoming movie with actor Sivakarthikeyan. The film is expected to go on floors on May 8. According to sources, Aishwarya Rajesh will be playing the female lead in the Sivakarthiyen-starrer which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. An official announcement regarding the cast and crew is yet to be made by the makers.

Suriya bankrolled Pandiraj directorial Pasanga 2. The actor made a cameo appearance as child psychiatrist Tamizh Nadan. The blockbuster hit was a sequel to Pandiraj’s Pasanga, another memorable movie featuring many first-time child actors in the lead.

Suriya is currently busy with a slew of projects. He is awaiting the release of NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan. He also has KV Anand’s Kaappaan and Sudha Konagara’s Soorarai Pottru lined up for release.