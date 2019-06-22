Pakkiri leaked online by Tamilrockers

Pakkiri is the latest film to be leaked by Tamilrockers. The film is the Tamil dubbed version of English comedy-adventure film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir directed by Ken Scott. It stars Dhanush in the lead role.

Advertising

The film is based on a novel by Romain Puertolas called The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe. The movie also stars Bérénice Bejo, Erin Moriarty, Barkhad Abdi and Gérard Jugnot.

The menace of Tamilrockers only keeps increasing with every release. One can find all the latest releases from across different languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu among others on this website.

It is not even limited to films. Popular TV and web series like Game of Thrones and Sacred Games can also be found on the site. Although Tamilrockers has been banned by a court order, it keeps changing its domain extension every single time. It can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Advertising

Pakkiri has divided critics. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 2 stars. She wrote, “Some of the portions do charm, especially when Berenice Bejo shows up as a canny helper-outer of Aja, who returns the favour by steering Bejo towards her one true love. And funnily enough, for a film which is an international co-production ( France-India-Belgium) whose clear intention must have been to stay far away from formula, it has the most zing when the characters are singing and dancing to vigorously choreographed numbers.”

“Bejo’s toothy smile is a delight, but she waltzes off too soon. What saves the film is the twinkly life-is-tough-but-all-can-be-well sincerity of Dhanush. He really does have extraordinary powers to please even when he is doing nothing special,” Shubhra added.