‘Paisa vasool’: Atlee reviews Suriya’s Scene; praises ‘superstar in making’ Naslen

Suriya’s Scene has been receiving rave reviews, and filmmaker Atlee is the latest to praise the film. The Jawan director heaped praise on the Jithu Madhavan directorial, calling it a “paisa vasool commercial entertainer with a fresh narrative”. Atlee also appreciated the performances by Suriya, Naslen and Nazriya Nazim, who returned to the Tamil cinema with Scene.

Atlee’s note alongside Suriya’s picture read, “After a long time, a commercial entertainer with such a fresh and engaging narrative! Always been a huge fan of Jithu sir’s storytelling, but this one is truly special!” Praising Suriya’s performance, he added, “Surya sir, what a stunning performance! A complete PAISA VASOOL entertainer to enjoy with friends and family!”

The filmmaker was also mighty impressed with Naslen, who plays Eeswaran, the antagonist. Atlee believes he is a “superstar” in the making, and wrote, “Naslen, MY GOD! What a performer! Such incredible charisma and screen presence! A superstar in the making, brother! You’re definitely going to rule the industry!”

Take a look at Atlee’s post on X:

He also praised Nazriya Nazim, who plays Maya in Scene, writing, “And my dear friend Nazriya, Poppal! What a lovely comeback to Tamil cinema! Your effortless humour, charm and little nuances were simply outstanding! Want to see more of you!”

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Atlee also appreciated the supporting cast and the technical team, and categorically mentioned actor Anandaraj and composer Sushin Shyam. “Anandaraj sir was super entertaining! Fantastic music by Sushin Shyam and wonderful work by the entire cast and crew,” he continued.

Concluding his note, the filmmaker congratulated the producers and the entire team at Zhagaram Studios. He also sent his love to Suriya and his wife, actor Jyotika, who have backed the project. “Big congratulations to the producers and the whole team at 2hagam Studios! Special love and congratulations to Surya sir and Jyotika ma’am! What a fun ride! God bless the entire team! @alee (sic)”

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About Scene

Written and directed by Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan, Scene is a crime-comedy thriller starring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen. Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj, an eccentric police officer who finds himself investigating a series of murders connected to a case he had previously solved. Naslen plays Eeswaran, a young and dangerous killer, while Nazriya portrays Maya, who assists Inbaraj in the investigation. The film also features Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj, among others. Sushin Shyam has composed the music.

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After the Malayalam box office success of his two consecutive films, Romancham and Aavesham, Jithu marked his Tamil directorial debut with Scene. It also marks Naslen’s Tamil debut and Nazriya’s return to Tamil cinema after a hiatus of 12 years. Thirumanam Enum Nikkah (2014) was her last outing in Tamil cinema.

Produced by Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment along with Zhagaram Studios, Scene released in the theatres on November 6, coinciding with the Diwali weekend.